Papanui Technical School Tramping Club Hike: Christchurch Photo Hunt 2017

Photo Hunt 2017: Plains, Port Hills & Peninsula - Finding our way

This year the theme for Photo Hunt is Plains, Port Hills & Peninsula - Finding our way. However, the photos you submit are not limited to this theme. We invite you to share any of your photos and help grow the city's photographic archive. All entries must be received by 31 October.

Christchurch City Libraries has produced a set of four postcards promoting the competition which are available from your local library. Each week during October we'll be featuring one of the postcard images on our blog.

Papanui Technical School Tramping Club Hike at the Sign of the Kiwi, 1948. Entry in the Christchurch City Libraries 2008 Photo Hunt.

Papanui Technical College was founded in 1936 and was officially renamed Papanui High School in 1949.

