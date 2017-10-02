Christchurch Photo Hunt 2017: Plains, Port Hills & Peninsula – Finding our way

Every October Christchurch City Libraries holds a month-long heritage photo competition, the Christchurch Photo Hunt.

Plains, Port Hills & Peninsula – Finding our way

The theme this year is "Plains, Port Hills & Peninsula – Finding our way". So we're keen to see your photos taken up hill and down dale, in inlets, bays and harbours, or of wide Cantabrian vistas. The people, the places, the events of Christchurch and surrounds.

Images old and new welcome

And while we expect to see older images, recent ones are welcome too. Did you take some good shots during the recent Port Hills fires? Or do you have images of what the affected areas looked like before the devastation? Do you have pre-quake images of Lyttelton or Akaroa? So check your memory sticks, hard drives, shoe boxes and photo albums for images that capture a moment in our history.

Competition and entries

You can bring your photos into any of our libraries (download an entry form) or submit them online.

Physical photos that are submitted will be carefully digitised then returned to the library at which they were donated, for collection by the submitter.

You've got the whole month of October, with entries closing at 5pm on the 31st. There are two categories for entries, 'Your People – How we lived' and 'Places - Your landmarks in time' and prizes of a bookish nature are up for grabs in each category.

Winners will be announced on 1 December and winning photographs will be featured on our website.

No photos? Contribute anyway

Don't have any photos to submit? You can still help unearth our stories by contributing your local knowledge to Kete Christchurch. There are dozens of images there featuring unknown people or places. Perhaps you recognise them? Register with Kete Christchurch and comment on any images or information with what you know.

More Photo Hunt information