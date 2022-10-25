Photo Hunt 2022: Celebrations and commemorations for one’s life

Each year Christchurch City Libraries hosts the Photo Hunt to encourage people to share their photographs and stories of Canterbury.

It is running throughout October from Saturday 1st to Monday 31st and the theme for this year is Our Stories: Milestones and Moments.

Some life events are celebrations such as birthdays and graduations whereas others are for mourning and remembering. Everyone commemorates these events differently but they are still important milestones in one’s life and therefore important to capture and remember.

Your browser does not support inline iframes. <a href="https://canterburystories.nz/node/72594/embed?display=carousel" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline" data-analytics='[{"event":"bc.outboundLinkClick","payload":{"gtmCategory":"v2-page-interactions","gtmAction":"v2-outbound-link-click","gtmLabel":"https:\/\/canterburystories.nz\/node\/72594\/embed?display=carousel","gtmValue":1,"gtmContentType":"","gtmContainerName":"","gtmContentCreator":"","gtmCreatorType":"","gtmCardTitle":""}}]'>Visit the site.</a>

How do you celebrate your life events? Share your photographs and contribute in this year’s Photo Hunt.

How to enter:

Submit your photos online;

Take your photo to your local library and we will scan it and return it to you;

Upload directly to the Discovery Wall during October.

Prizes

Be in to win:

$100 Riverside Market vouchers for the overall winner

$50 Riverside Market vouchers for the People category winner

$50 Riverside Market vouchers for the Places category winner

Previous Photo Hunt entries can be seen on: