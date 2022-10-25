Photo Hunt 2022: Celebrations and commemorations for one’s life

Each year Christchurch City Libraries hosts the Photo Hunt to encourage people to share their photographs and stories of Canterbury.

Funeral procession for the Ballantynes Fire Victims. Entry from the Arthur Cyril Pearce collection from the 2013 Christchurch City Libraries Photo Hunt. CC BY-NC-SA 3.0 NZ.  CCL-Kete-11961
It is running throughout October from Saturday 1st to Monday 31st and the theme for this year is Our Stories: Milestones and Moments.

 

Wedding Day. Entry from Allie Reid from the 2008 Christchurch City Libraries Photo Hunt. CC BY-NC-SA 3.0 NZ. CCL-Kete-30668

Some life events are celebrations such as birthdays and graduations whereas others are for mourning and remembering. Everyone commemorates these events differently but they are still important milestones in one’s life and therefore important to capture and remember.

How do you celebrate your life events? Share your photographs and contribute in this year’s Photo Hunt.

How to enter:

Prizes

Be in to win:

Previous Photo Hunt entries can be seen on:

