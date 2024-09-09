Discover Canterbury: Top 10 activities to do in Christchurch/Ōtautahi during Spring.

Personally, Springtime is my favourite season and I believe it is the perfect season to explore Christchurch/Ōtautahi.

Here are my top ten activities to do in Christchurch, particularly during Spring.

Walk around the Christchurch Botanic Gardens and/or Hagley Park. Feed the animals at Willowbank Wildlife Reserve and/or Orana Park. Explore Riccarton House and Bush. Look at the view from the Christchurch Gondola. Bring your children to have a play at the Margaret Mahy Playground. Walk along Sumner Beach. See everything Christchurch City has to offer on the Christchurch Tram. Go for a bike or walk at the Christchurch Adventure Park. Have a look at the amazing exhibitions at the Christchurch Art Gallery. Go to the International Antarctic Centre and experience what life is like in Antarctica.

Your browser does not support inline iframes. <a href="https://canterburystories.nz/node/98872/embed?display=carousel" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline" data-analytics='[{"event":"bc.outboundLinkClick","payload":{"gtmCategory":"v2-page-interactions","gtmAction":"v2-outbound-link-click","gtmLabel":"https:\/\/canterburystories.nz\/node\/98872\/embed?display=carousel","gtmValue":1,"gtmContentType":"","gtmContainerName":"","gtmContentCreator":"","gtmCreatorType":"","gtmCardTitle":""}}]'>Visit Top 10 activities in CHCH.</a>

On the Canterbury Stories website, we are lucky to have numerous photographs of Christchurch during Springtime.

Do you have any photographs from your favourite Springtime activities in Christchurch? You can contribute to our collection via the Discovery Wall website.

Discover Canterbury

Discover Canterbury is a fortnightly blog post promoting beautiful, interesting, weird, and wonderful digital content from our Canterbury Stories and Discovery Wall collections.

Read Discover Canterbury posts.

Explore local images and share your photos