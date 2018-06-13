Podcast – Child poverty and the Budget 2018

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

For the second year in a row, Speak Up-Kōrerotia has partnered with CPAG (Child Poverty Action Group) to record a show about child poverty and the Budget. As the first Budget of the new Labour/New Zealand First/Greens coalition, it was expected that the 2018 Budget would see an increase in spending in key areas such as housing and education - but what do the experts say about it?

Speakers were recorded at the Christchurch post-Budget Breakfast MCed by Jane Higgins.

Paul Dalziel talked about economy and child poverty

Lucy Daeth talked about wellbeing, the All right? campaign, and Christopher Robin

Christina McKerchar talked about children and healthy and junk food

Transcript - Child poverty and Budget 2018

