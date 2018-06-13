Podcast – Child poverty and the Budget 2018

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.
For the second year in a row, Speak Up-Kōrerotia has partnered with CPAG (Child Poverty Action Group) to record a show about child poverty and the Budget. As the first Budget of the new Labour/New Zealand First/Greens coalition, it was expected that the 2018 Budget would see an increase in spending in key areas such as housing and education - but what do the experts say about it?
Speakers were recorded at the Christchurch post-Budget Breakfast MCed by Jane Higgins.
- Paul Dalziel talked about economy and child poverty
- Lucy Daeth talked about wellbeing, the All right? campaign, and Christopher Robin
- Christina McKerchar talked about children and healthy and junk food
Transcript - Child poverty and Budget 2018
Mentioned in this podcast
- Living wage
- Te Pae Mahutonga (Māori health model by Mason Durie)
- Pack of Tiny Adventures
- Kids Cam - Diet Interventions: Evidence and Translation
