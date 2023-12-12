Podcast – Child-led design

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from New Zealand's only specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

Louise Petzold (Child-Rich Communities), Wendy Hoddinott and Rosie Murphy (Gather Landscape Architecture) discuss the benefits for tamariki, whānau and communities when children are given a voice and an active role in designing their own urban spaces.

Part I: What do we mean by ‘child-rich communities’?; What benefits arise within child-rich communities?; UN Child Friendly Cities Initiative

Part II: Examples of child-rich communities / child-led design projects

Part III: Changes in this space over time; How do we work towards ensuring communities and their spaces are child-rich?; links with the New Zealand Curriculum

This show first aired on Canterbury's Plains FM 96.9, and was made with the assistance of NZ On Air.

Find out more in our collection

More about Speak up - Kōrerotia

The show is also available on the following platforms: