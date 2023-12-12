Podcast – Child-led design

by

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from New Zealand's only specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

Louise Petzold (Child-Rich Communities), Wendy Hoddinott and Rosie Murphy (Gather Landscape Architecture) discuss the benefits for tamariki, whānau and communities when children are given a voice and an active role in designing their own urban spaces.

Part I: What do we mean by ‘child-rich communities’?; What benefits arise within child-rich communities?; UN Child Friendly Cities Initiative

Part II: Examples of child-rich communities / child-led design projects

Part III: Changes in this space over time; How do we work towards ensuring communities and their spaces are child-rich?; links with the New Zealand Curriculum

This show first aired on Canterbury's Plains FM 96.9, and was made with the assistance of NZ On Air.

 

Transcript - Child-led design

More about Speak up - Kōrerotia

The show is also available on the following platforms:

