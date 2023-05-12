Powerful, Confronting: Michael Bennett’s Better The Blood

The mauri of the mountain is harmed again. ...Violence has returned to our maunga. Another life taken here.

Michael Bennett's first novel is a story with a broken heart. With terrific characters, Bennett (Ngāti Pikiao, Ngāti Whakaue) has written a brilliant vehicle for a thrilling police procedural that blurs the lines of culpability; a confronting story set against the background of abhorrent acts during Aotearoa's history.

Better the Blood



Better the Blood opens with the historic violation and execution of a revered Māori tupuna (Rangitira), Hahona Tuakana, during the colonisation of Aotearoa by the British. Tuakana has evaded the British Army for an embarrassing amount of time; continuing to hinder English annexation of a sacred Tāmaki Makaurau headland for military use.

The abhorrent scene of the chief's body hanging above six mocking soldiers, preserved for eternity in daguerrotype, sets the background for a chilling set of crimes to avenge that tupuna.

In present-day Auckland, a pattern emerges of a killer with an agenda; their victims mirroring the ancient wrong in what appears to be an act of Utu - a way of righting the balance. However, as the deaths escalate, the murderer's actions spiral out of control into something Kaumātua describe as rānaki - perpetuating violence.

Senior Sergeant Hana Westerman is a police detective receiving video clues from the murderer. Strong, dedicated, Māori, she has a deep-seated conflict with the unfolding nature of this case. Its unsettlingly linked to her rookie days, when she was detailed to the front line of a sit-in on the same headland, forcing her to choose between her the career she was born for and her respect for her people.

Hana's a great character I'd like to see more of.

Bennett gives Hana's character even more depth as she juggles challenging cases, the finalisation of her divorce and a headstrong daughter (Addison, 'born brown and screaming') who iterates her immutable views on sexuality and colonisation through music.

"The total amount (of land) returned or compensated equated to a figure that represented less than a fiftieth of what was taken."

Although Bennett has built his scenes and motivations around a work of fiction, his text reflects real moments in New Zealand's history, imbuing this text with deeper understanding of the hurt still felt today. It's heartbreaking.

Hana's great shame that as a young policewoman she did not resist her orders to remove her own people from an occupation on their sacred hill, brought to mind the 1977-8 protests at Bastion Point and nineteenth-century peaceful protests at Parihaka. The occupation at Bastion Point brought the issue of land annexation to the forefront of Kiwi life in the 1970s. The poignant scenes depicted in Better The Blood not only underpin Hana's whole association with the Police Force but turn the spotlight of the murderer on her family.

Better the Blood has been nominated for both the Jan Medlicott Prize for Fiction at the Ockham New Zealand Book Awards and the ILP John Creasey (New Blood) Award at the prestigious Dagger Awards for Crime Fiction.

Bennett's non-fiction work, In Dark Places, the story of Teina Pora; won the 2017 Ngaio Marsh Award for Crime Non-Fiction. The Ockham Award winners will be announced on 17 May, while the Daggers shortlist will be finalised on 12 May. Bennett has done well with this book overseas, receiving acclaim when it premiered at Bloody Scotland, a highlight of the Northern hemisphere's crime calendar.

Michael Bennett is also known for his career in film and television; In Dark Places was made into a film in 2018, while Bennett recently wrote and produced Vegas - the TV series adapted from Ray Berards' book, Inside The Dark Horse . Bennett has also worked on Outrageous Fortune and Maddigan's Quest, a Margaret Mahy story adapted for television, and worked with Ant Sang on the brilliant graphic novel, Helen and the Go-Go Ninjas!

Find out more