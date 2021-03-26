Read the waves: Surfing safari in Sumner

Come and join the festival atmosphere as the seaside village of Sumner comes alive over the weekend of 8-11 April for the Single Fin Mingle. With surfing, music, art, film and dance on offer this is a fun way to spend a weekend. 

While you are in Sumner pop into Matuku Takotako: Sumner Centre on Saturday 10 April and you can take your own surfing photo using our green screen or try your hand on the DJ Decks. Lay down that track in your head on our garage band suite or just take a moment to check out the surfing photos on display.

Free laser cut wax combs will be available on the day to anyone who takes out a new library membership or has a go at any of the technology on show. Only a limited number available so get in quick.

While you're there take a look at some of the great surfing resources at the library. Here are some of our picks:

Catalogue record for The art of surfingCatalogue record for Surf like a girlCatalogue record for Surf shacksCatalogue record for Lonely Planet Epic surf breaks of the worldCatalogue record for Surf by day, jam by nightCatalogue record for Creating wavesCatalogue record for Life of brineCatalogue record for The Rip Curl story

Catalogue record for Legends of surfingCatalogue record for Surf Craft Design and the Culture of Board RidingCatalogue record for Inside the world of board graphicsCatalogue record for Breath (novel) Catalogue record for NZ SurfCatalogue record for Surfers: A kiwi lifestyleCatalogue record for An empty ocean road: Surfing history of the mainlandCatalogue record for Surf dreamsCatalogue record for The longboard travel guideCatalogue record for Fifty Places to Surf Before You Die Fifty Places to Surf Before You Die

