On Sumner Beach: Picturing Canterbury

As described by the Photo Hunt entrant in 2016, "This is my father and mother on Sumner Beach just before dad went for about (I think over) four years to the Second World War. They married just before he went. The war affected them both as my mother said it was like a stranger she met after four years. I feel the beach photo shows a vulnerability of the unknown to come in both their faces. I think she was opening her purse to get her lipstick for the photos!"

Date: 1940s.

Highy Commended entry in the 2016 Christchurch City Libraries Photo Hunt.

