Recent necrology, August 2019

Some well-known people who have died recently:
-
Hugh Brogan, 1936-2019
British historian and biographer
-
Terrance Dicks, 1935-2019
Prolific novelist and script-editor who ushered in the psychedelic era of Doctor Who
-
Felix Donnelly, 1929-2019
New Zealand priest, writer, social activist, founder of Youthline
-
Peter Fonda, 1939-2019
Actor and producer whose best-known film was the counterculture Easy Rider
-
Ray Henwood, 1937-2019
Veteran Welsh-New Zealand actor
-
Ningali Lawford-Wolf, 1967-2019
Australian aboriginal actress whose role in Rabbit-proof fence reflected her own family history
-
Brian Lochore, 1940-2019
New Zealand Rugby Union player, coach and administrator
-
Toni Morrison, 1931-2019
Nobel Prize-winning African-American author. Read Andrew's post about Toni Morrison
-
Barrington Pheloung, 1954-2019
Composer best known for his haunting theme music to Inspector Morse
-
Tahu Potiki, 1967-2019
Former Ngāi Tahu CEO and author
-
Karsten Schubert, 1961-2019
Art dealer, gallerist and author