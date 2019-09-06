Recent necrology, August 2019

Some well-known people who have died recently:

  • Hugh Brogan, 1936-2019
    British historian and biographer
  • Terrance Dicks, 1935-2019
    Prolific novelist and script-editor who ushered in the psychedelic era of Doctor Who
  • Felix Donnelly, 1929-2019
    New Zealand priest, writer, social activist, founder of Youthline
  • Peter Fonda, 1939-2019
    Actor and producer whose best-known film was the counterculture Easy Rider

Doctor Who: Made of Steel Doctor Who And The Genesis Of The Daleks One Priest's Life Big Boys Don't Cry The Great White Man-Eating Shark

  • Ray Henwood, 1937-2019
    Veteran Welsh-New Zealand actor
  • Ningali Lawford-Wolf, 1967-2019
    Australian aboriginal actress whose role in Rabbit-proof fence reflected her own family history
  • Brian Lochore, 1940-2019
    New Zealand Rugby Union player, coach and administrator

The bluest eye Toni Morrison He Waka Huia Dear Images

  • Barrington Pheloung, 1954-2019
    Composer best known for his haunting theme music to Inspector Morse
  • Tahu Potiki, 1967-2019
    Former Ngāi Tahu CEO and author
We welcome your respectful and on-topic comments and questions in this limited public forum. To find out more, please see Appropriate Use When Posting Content. Community-contributed content represents the views of the user, not those of Christchurch City Libraries