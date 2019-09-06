Recent necrology, August 2019

Some well-known people who have died recently:

Hugh Brogan, 1936-2019

British historian and biographer

Terrance Dicks, 1935-2019

Prolific novelist and script-editor who ushered in the psychedelic era of Doctor Who

Felix Donnelly, 1929-2019

New Zealand priest, writer, social activist, founder of Youthline

Peter Fonda, 1939-2019

Actor and producer whose best-known film was the counterculture Easy Rider

Ray Henwood, 1937-2019

Veteran Welsh-New Zealand actor

Ningali Lawford-Wolf, 1967-2019

Australian aboriginal actress whose role in Rabbit-proof fence reflected her own family history

Brian Lochore, 1940-2019

New Zealand Rugby Union player, coach and administrator

Barrington Pheloung, 1954-2019

Composer best known for his haunting theme music to Inspector Morse

Tahu Potiki, 1967-2019

Former Ngāi Tahu CEO and author