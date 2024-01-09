Recent necrology, December 2023

  • Peter Bush, 1930-2023
    New Zealand sports photographer
  • Brigit Forsyth, 1940-2023
    Scottish actress best known for her roles in the BBC comedy Whatever Happened to the Likely Lads?

  • Brian Law, 1943-2023
    London-born organist and conductor, formerly of Christchurch City Choir and Christ Church Cathedral Choir
  • John Pilger, 1939-2023
    Australian journalist and documentary filmmaker
  • Renée, 1929-2023
    New Zealand feminist writer and playwright
  • John Weir, 1935-2023
    New Zealand Catholic priest, poet, scholar and editor of James K. Baxter’s works
  • Tom Wilkinson, 1948-2023
    English stage and screen character actor

