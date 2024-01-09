Some well-known people who have died recently
-
Andre Braugher, 1962-2023
American actor, best known for his roles in the police drama series Homicide: Life on the Street, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine
-
Peter Bush, 1930-2023
New Zealand sports photographer
-
Brigit Forsyth, 1940-2023
Scottish actress best known for her roles in the BBC comedy Whatever Happened to the Likely Lads?
-
Richard Kimber Franklin, 1936-2023
English actor, writer, director and political activist
-
Michael Hardie Boys, 1931-2023
New Zealand jurist, judge and Governor-General
-
Brian Law, 1943-2023
London-born organist and conductor, formerly of Christchurch City Choir and Christ Church Cathedral Choir
-
John Pilger, 1939-2023
Australian journalist and documentary filmmaker
-
John Greville Agard Pocock, 1924-2023
New Zealand historian of political thought
-
Renée, 1929-2023
New Zealand feminist writer and playwright
-
John Weir, 1935-2023
New Zealand Catholic priest, poet, scholar and editor of James K. Baxter’s works
-
Tom Wilkinson, 1948-2023
English stage and screen character actor
-
Benjamin Zephaniah, 1958-2023
English writer and dub poet
Add a comment to: Recent necrology, December 2023