Samoan Language Week – Vaiaso o le Gagana Samoa 2017

Talofa. Samoan Language Week 2017 will take place from 28 May to 3 June. Here at Christchurch City Libraries, we welcome you to join us for:

Storytimes in Samoan

Samoan computer session Thursday 1 June (1PM to 3PM) South Library. We will look at the latest online news, music and videos online from Samoa. E mana'omia lo outou susū mai tatou fa'ailoga fa'atasi le Gagana Samoa ma fa'ata'ita'i le fa'aaogaina o le Komeputa. E a'o'aoina ai le su'eina o tala fou, musika ma nisi mea aoga mai Samoa i luga le upega tafa'ilagi (internet).

Samoan Se'evae Tosotoso (Jandal) Craft Activity

Create and design your own Samoan Se'evae Tosotoso (Jandal). Participate and enjoy learning some new Samoan words and greetings.

See the full list of Samoan Language Week activities.

Samoan language resources

Find more information about Samoan Language Week and Samoan language. Our Samoan Language Week webpage includes links to books and resources in Samoan. There is a booklist Samoan language books and resources for children, as well as videos and audio. It features our wonderful colleagues Tai Sila and Jan-Hai Te Ratana performing some short Samoan songs:

