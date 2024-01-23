Waitangi Day in Christchurch and Canterbury – Tuesday 6 February 2024

Kia ora koutou katoa. Here is some information on Waitangi Day celebrations and activities to enjoy in Ōtautahi.

Library Hours

All libraries are closed on Waitangi Day Tuesday 6 February.

If you want to borrow eBooks, audiobooks, and read magazines and newspapers online - you can access the library from home.

What's on

Here is what you can do on Tuesday 6 February:

Waitangi Day commemorations at Kawatea Okains Bay - from 9am

Nau mai, haere mai. Te Rūnaka o Koukourarata and Okains Bay Museum invite you to Waitangi Day Commemorations at Kawatea on Rātū 6 Pēpuere 2024 | Okains Bay, Tuesday 6 February 2024. 9am: Gates open.

Free entry to the Museum where there will be all day displays, side shows, entertainment, food and family fun. There will be lots of free entertainment but be sure to bring plenty of cash koha to support the Museum. There will be some food and drink options available on site and at the Okains Bay Store. We also invite visitors to bring a picnic and enjoy the day.

9.45am: Manuhiri/invited guests gather opposite the Old School on the Ngai Tahu Reserve

10am: Pōwhiri begins on Ngāi Tahu Reserve

10.30 am: the Governor General’s message

1.30 pm: the Kāi Tahu waka, Kōtukumairangi arrives (subject to tide) Okains Bay Museum, in partnership with Te Rūnanga o Koukourarata, will co-host Waitangi Day Commemorations on Tuesday 6 February 2024. Historically, the Okains Bay Waitangi Day commemoration is the longest-running in Te Waipounamu and is an iconic event on the national calendar. In an important new direction, the day will be run as a free community event which will ensure that cost is not a barrier to whānau participation. “This is in keeping with the tikanga of the day as set down by our kaumātua/kuia and an acknowledgement of the wider Ngāi Tahu whānui that have been involved with the Waitangi Day commemorations at Okains Bay throughout its forty-seven-year history,” says Te Rūnanga o Koukourarata Chair, Mananui Ramsden.

Waitangi Day commemoration - 10am to 3pm, Te Rau Aroha Bluff Marae

Each year the Ngāi Tahu Waitangi Day commemorations rotate between the three locations where Ngāi Tahu signed the Treaty: Te Rau Aroha Marae, at Awarua (Bluff); Ōtākou Marae, near Dunedin, and Ōnuku Marae on Banks Peninsula. The 2024 celebrations are at Te Rau Aroha Bluff Marae, 8 Bradshaw Street, Bluff:

Te Rūnaka o Awarua invites Ngāi Tahu whānau to commemorate Waitangi Day 2024 at Te Rau Aroha Marae in Motupōhue Bluff on Tuesday 6 February. Te Rau Aroha Marae hosts the Ngāi Tahu Waitangi Day commemorations every third year in recognition of its historic significance as one of three places where Ngāi Tahu tūpuna signed the Treaty of Waitangi in 1840. The commemoration will begin with a pōwhiri at 10am, followed by formal speeches and presentations. Lunch and refreshments will be provided. There will be stalls for whānau and activities to entertain tamariki during the day.

I love Brighton 2024 - 11am to 3pm, Thomson Park

We love Brighton, the people, the place and the awesome community spirit. Join us to celebrate this great community. Free activities in the Active Zone for the whole whanau to enjoy including Archery tag, Pedalmania, obstacle course, human Whack-a-mole, Wipe Out, Bull Rush Bouncy Castle, Football, Eastern Eagles Rugby League, Canterbury Rams 3x3 and shooting comp, Canterbury Cricket inflatables, have a go at kī-o-Rahi, test your speed on the NZ Police laser gun run, Fire and Emergency. Pick up some donated pre-loved sports gear from the Give Gear Get Great stall in the Active Zone. The event will be opened by the talented tamariki from Rāwhiti School Kaka haka group, followed by youth bands from Amplify School of Music, and other local favourites including An Octave Below.

Kaiapoi Waitangi Day Family celebration - 10am to 2pm, Troussellot Park

A fabulous day out in Kaiapoi for the whole family with so much to see and do to celebrate New Zealand's history. Live music, Kapa Haka and other cultural performances, Sport Suzy Show, Kaiapoi High School Hangi - Tickets can be pre-purchased from the Kaiapoi i-site for $15 each (cash only. no eftpos is available), Market and food stalls, Bouncy castles, and more.

Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetu

Visit on Waitangi Day and browse the exhibitions.

Find out more about Te Tiriti o Waitangi and Waitangi Day

Waitangi Day images

View Waitangi Day images from our collection:

