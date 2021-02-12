Stories of love and devotion – Mr Peacock’s Chivalrous Gesture

As St Valentine's Day approaches, our Local History Librarians at Tuakiri | Identity, Tūranga have been busy trawling through the library collection and archival material in pursuit of things romantic from years past. Here’s a random and eclectic mix of information they unearthed on the themes of love and affection (and a tale of jealously thrown in for good measure!)

Mr Peacock’s Chivalrous Gesture

In the early 1850s, Mr J. T. Peacock attended a dance in the Colonists Hall, Lyttelton. He and his partner Miss Cookson wanted to form a quadrille but they didn’t have anyone to dance opposite. A Mr Longden and partner approached and looked at Peacock and his partner with contempt and turned away. Insulted by this affront Peacock walked up to him and grabbed and pulled at his nose. Longden filed an assault complaint and following an appearance in court Peacock was fined 2 pounds. Following the verdict he is reported to have said that “it had been well worth the money!”

Macdonald Diction record: John Thomas Peacock