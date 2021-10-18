Tail of British European Airways Vickers Viscount 701: Christchurch Photo Hunt 2021

This photograph, taken by the contributor’s father Peter Basire at Christchurch airport in October 1953, was chosen as the winner of Photo Hunt 2020. We really liked how this particular photograph combines being artistic with telling a great story about the crowds inspecting the planes following the London-New Zealand Air Race.

The Air Race is a well-known event but it wasn’t well represented in the digital heritage collection so, this image along with the 12 others contributed as part of this collection, provide the public with an insight into this historic event in Christchurch. The images capture an event very much of its time and the great excitement of Christchurch being the final destination of the air race.

Christchurch Photo Hunt 2021 is on again this October from Friday 1st to Sunday 31st.

The theme for this year’s Photo Hunt is People and Place – our stories revealed. Share your photos and help us tell the diverse stories of Christchurch and its people.

Take your photo to your local library and we will scan it and return it to you. You can also submit online at christchurchcitylibraries.com or upload directly to the Discovery Wall.

This year we are also running an Antarctic section for Photo Hunt. If you have any photos relating to the Antarctic include the word Antarctic on your submission and you will go in the draw to win a prize.

Previous Photo Hunt entries can be seen on the Discovery Wall in Tūranga or on the website discoverywall.nz and at canterburystories.nz