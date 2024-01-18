Five people (Alexander Wildey, three men and two women) standing in front of Anti Crow Hut, a Canterbury Mountaineering Club hut. The hut is corrugated iron. c.1950s.
Share your memories of Anti Crow Hut. Register on Canterbury Stories.
Do you have any photographs of Anti Crow Hut? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.
Explore local images and share your photos
- Visit the Discovery Wall and upload your images
- Explore Canterbury Stories
- View more Picturing Canterbury posts
Add a comment to: Five people standing in front of Anti Crow Hut: Picturing Canterbury