Five people standing in front of Anti Crow Hut: Picturing Canterbury

by
Five people standing in front of Anti Crow Hut. No known copyright. CCL-DBPA-0123.

Five people (Alexander Wildey, three men and two women) standing in front of Anti Crow Hut, a Canterbury Mountaineering Club hut. The hut is corrugated iron. c.1950s.

Share your memories of Anti Crow Hut. Register on Canterbury Stories.

Do you have any photographs of Anti Crow Hut? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

Explore local images and share your photos

Add a comment

More by simonccl

Dorothy and Wallingford Chan. In copyright. CCL-RaLe-006.

Dorothy and Wallingford Chan: Picturing Canterbury

Division Creek to Lovelly & Emily Falls Picturing Canterbury

Schulz family at Burkes Pass: Picturing Canterbury

Discover New Posts

Discover Canterbury: Can you help us identify this shop?

Dorothy and Wallingford Chan. In copyright. CCL-RaLe-006.

Dorothy and Wallingford Chan: Picturing Canterbury

Thrillers and Suspense newsletter

Add a comment to: Five people standing in front of Anti Crow Hut: Picturing Canterbury

We welcome your respectful and on-topic comments and questions in this limited public forum. To find out more, please see Appropriate Use When Posting Content. Community-contributed content represents the views of the user, not those of Christchurch City Libraries Ngā Kete Wānanga o Ōtautahi