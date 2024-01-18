Five people standing in front of Anti Crow Hut: Picturing Canterbury

Five people (Alexander Wildey, three men and two women) standing in front of Anti Crow Hut, a Canterbury Mountaineering Club hut. The hut is corrugated iron. c.1950s.

