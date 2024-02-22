Still of Wesley Mauafu as part of “Youth aspirations for mental wellbeing” filming: Picturing Canterbury

Still of Wesley Mauafu as part of "Youth aspirations for mental wellbeing" filming. CC BY-NC-SA 4.0. CCL-DW-177041.

Wesley Mauafu a nationally recognised young Samoan leader was filmed at Middleton Grange as part of the short film "Youth aspirations for mental wellbeing." The short film was commissioned to carry national youth leaders voices at the launch of the new Parliamentary Cross Party Group on Mental Health and Addictions Wellbeing. Wesley was one of the voices who represented Christchurch, and Canterbury. In the video one comment he makes is that "...for people that are going through mental health issues and addictions, I want them know know that they are loved, they are supported, and that they know they have support networks that they can reach out to. Just them knowing helps." 25 August 2019.

