takahē in Residence at Tūranga: WORD Christchurch 2022

takahē is the first Magazine-in-Residence at WORD Christchurch. They will be creating a limited edition zine on He Hononga | Connection, Ground floor, Tūranga (under the stairs). With your help - they want your work!

There will be different things happening each day from Friday to Sunday. From midday Saturday, it will be a hive of printing, putting together, and stapling. Artist Soon-Lee Spicer is creating linocuts for the zine cover. It's cool to see an artist at work and linocutting is such an intriguing process.

Come along and enjoy what takahē hopes will be a "melting pot of lots of creative people". Whether you are a WORD writer or a WORD attendee, you can pop in and submit up to 2 poems, or up to 1000 words of fiction (in te reo Māori or English) in person or submit online to the WORD Festival HUA/MANU Zine. There's colouring in for the kids. From Thursday 1 September, you can also submit in person. Submissions close midday Saturday 3 September. The zine will be launched at 4pm on Sunday 4 September, with readings and toasts at Foundation Cafe.

Introducing Guest Editor Rosa Hughes-Currie who will be joining our mammoth task of creating HUA/MANU, a mini magazine, live onsite at Tūranga library during the WORD Christchurch Festival, Wed 31st- Sun 4th Sep, 12-4pm. Come say hey and watch us create 🤩https://t.co/grGB94gVFR pic.twitter.com/pwh1J0hqoV — Takahē (@takahemagazine) August 30, 2022

Introducing Regan Stokes as Guest Editor for our magazine-in-residence at the WORD Christchurch Festival this week. We will be creating a mini magazine onsite at Tūranga Library. Submissions for our HUA/MANU zine are welcome at the festival, or online https://t.co/grGB94gVFR pic.twitter.com/xnS2I7JlfP — Takahē (@takahemagazine) August 29, 2022

There's also takahē merch on site - previous editions, notebooks (super useful for WORD jottings), totes, and you can subscribe.

Local writers and WORD festival goers are strongly encouraged to submit their own writing for consideration to be included in the limited-edition zine, titled HUA/MANU. HUA/MANU, meaning egg/bird, represents the initial stages of creation and the eventual transformation into a product. This is exactly what takahē is doing, surrounded by the excitement of WORD, takahē is starting from scratch with just an idea, and will piece together a mini magazine in just four days. Submissions can be made in-person to takahē at Tūranga, or online by visiting www.takahe.org.nz. Submissions close midday Saturday 3rd. Takahē welcomes festival goers and writers to pop by to see them in between events, talks and workshops from 12pm-4pm from Thursday 1st-Sunday 4th. They can be found under the stairs at Tūranga where there will be space to write, chat with the takahē team, and watch our Guest Artist Soon-Lee Spicer create art that will feature in the zine.

