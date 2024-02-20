Japan Fiesta: Saturday 2 March 2024

Japan Fiesta focuses on Japanese pop culture such as anime, manga, and games. Celebrate the future development of new and old Japanese culture with everyone gathered at the Japan Fiesta.
Japan Fiesta in Christchurch will be held at Riccarton Park on Saturday 2 March 10am to 6pm.
Japan Fiesta 2024, 3月2日開催 🎉
アニメ映画上映、スペシャルゲスト、パフォーマンス、エキシビジョン、文化体験、屋台などなど盛り沢山！
会場でお会い出来る事を楽しみにしてまーす😆
👇今なら入場券5%割引👇https://t.co/Ms8T5dY497#ジャパフェス #イベント #クライストチャーチ pic.twitter.com/83TgRk4iRz
— Japan Fiesta (@JapanFiestaNZ) February 12, 2024
- Visit the Japan Fiesta website
- Like @JapanFiestaNZ on Facebook
- Follow @JapanFiestanz on Instagram
- Follow @JapanFiestaNZ on Twitter
