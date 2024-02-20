Japan Fiesta: Saturday 2 March 2024

Japan Fiesta focuses on Japanese pop culture such as anime, manga, and games. Celebrate the future development of new and old Japanese culture with everyone gathered at the Japan Fiesta.

Japan Fiesta in Christchurch will be held at Riccarton Park on Saturday 2 March 10am to 6pm.

