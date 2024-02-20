Japan Fiesta: Saturday 2 March 2024

Japan Fiesta focuses on Japanese pop culture such as anime, manga, and games. Celebrate the future development of new and old Japanese culture with everyone gathered at the Japan Fiesta.

Japan Fiesta in Christchurch will be held at Riccarton Park on Saturday 2 March 10am to 6pm.

Japan
Explore resources about Japan, books in Japanese, and celebrate cultural events.

CINCH Community Information Christchurch

Japanese organisations
Listing of Japanese organisations, reflecting a range of cultural, arts and sporting associations.

Language course providers
Japanese language course providers.

