The Gig Guide: April 2017

Comedy
- Cosmic Shambles, featuring Robin Ince, Dr Michelle Dickinson, James Nokise, Dr Helen Czerski, Professor Lucie Green 10 April
- Flick Electric Co. Comedy Gala hosted by Urzila Carlson 28 April
Kids
- Moby Dick 18-21 April
Music
- Priscilla, Queen of the Desert 28 March - 2 April
- Michael Houstoun 1 April
- Nadia Reid 1 April
- NZSO Mozart & Beethoven 4 April
- Christchurch City Choir Stainer's Crucifixion 8 April
- Jon Toogood 12-13 April
- Seriously Brass featuring Woolston Brass 14 April
- Blondie & Cyndi Lauper 15 April
- Yumi Zouma 15 April
- Jethro Tull 19 April
- Jimmy Buffett 21 April
- Andrew Keoghan & Flip Grater 21 April
- The Darkness 22 April
- Dave Dobbyn 27 April
