NZSO Mozart & Beethoven concert winners

Recently we ran a competition to win a double pass to the NZSO's Mozart & Beethoven concert.

All you had to do to enter was name one of our Music eResources. We had a healthy number of entries but there were only 2 winners, namely:

C Dodd

W Harvie

Disappointed that you didn't win?

You can listen to the pieces featured in next week's concert (John Adams Shaker loops, Mozart's Clarinet concerto in A major, and Beethoven’s Symphony no. 6 in F major, Pastorale) from the comfort of home (or the bus, or wherever) via Classical Music Library.