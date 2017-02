The Gig Guide: March 2017

Planning on attending a concert, show, or gig in Christchurch? Then why not take a look at what we've got of that artist's back catalogue?

Comedy

Fawlty Towers live 21 February - 4 March

Kids

Peppa Pig: Muddy puddles live! 3-4 March

Music

What gigs are you looking forward to in the near future? Anything we've missed? Do let us know in the comments.