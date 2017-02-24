“Here comes your band…”

The iconic and legendary Pixies are well and truly back and we are giving away tickets for their Christchurch show on 9 March.

In 2014 they returned from a 23 year hiatus amid much anticipation with their comeback album Indie Cindy, which was met with thunderous applause & critical acclaim (...from myself, at least!) and if they'd stopped there I would've felt completely satisfied as a lifelong fan. Having waited since 1991 for an album of new material (Trompe le Monde), it's clear that they've picked up right where they left off - melodic, lyrical, grunty, and with bucket loads of their signature explosiveness.

It's now the early stages of 2017, they've got a new bass player (Paz Lenchantin), and I'm stoked to be readying myself to see them live right here in Christchurch, on Thursday, 9 March at Horncastle Arena, as they tour their latest album Head Carrier.

Released late last year, Head Carrier is yet another example of their signature sound and songwriting styles, and if you've never heard them before then this album is well worth a listen if you like bands such as The Stone Roses, Smashing Pumpkins, or even The Jesus & Mary Chain - another 1990s indie band due to make a comeback this year.

If you're keen to win a double pass to the Christchurch Pixies show just answer the simple question in the form below.

Pixies Competition Use this form to enter our Pixies competition and be in to win a double pass to their Christchurch concert on 9 March at Horncastle Arena. Entries close 5pm on 1 March and a winner will be drawn and announced on Thursday 2 March. Name * First Last

Phone

Email *

Library card number * This competition is restricted to members of Christchurch City Libraries. Christchurch City Libraries staff may not enter this competition.

The Pixies have a new bass player; What is her name? *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Good luck and see you on the night!