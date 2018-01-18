Word up – 2018 in books

I've set myself a project this year - document my life in books. What I get out of the library, the books that actually got read, second hand or new books bought, etcetera.

In true blog style, I'll add new stuff at the top, and there's a matching booklist. So here goes:

January

Hmm, I have two books out of the library, by two different Paul Gormans:

Fresh out of the library.

Um, did I get two copies of the same book out? Kia ora Power Girl.

Back at work. Here's one of my favourite coffee table books to browse. Dior Joaillerie by Michelé Heuzé. It is a gem of a book, with striking images of jewellery - in sketches and in/on the flesh. Victoire de Castellane does astonishing work making jewel encrusted knuckledusters. It's the kind of jewellery that goes BIG.

Second hand bookshop in Reefton.

Art books in a Reefton vintage shop.

$2 for 5 books from the Red Cross opshop in Manchester Street.

There's a Public Library hole on the new mini golf in town! City Putt and Cruise has bits of the old Library Chambers.

My brother's husband Gengoroh Tagame

I spotted this on Amazon's Best Comics of Graphic Novels of 2017. This is the first manga I've read. With traditional manga, you read from back to front, and then within the panels you go from right to left. For me this was a brainteasing reading experience. Mike comes to Japan and stays with his dead husband's brother, and his young daughter. It's quite wonderful.

Women, monstrosity and horror film: Gynaehorror Erin Harrington.

Local professor Erin's book is a stunner. It delves into the rich vein of women, feminism, body horror, and movies. I thought it might be too high brow for me, but it it is both academic and utterly juicy.

Bad Dad David Walliams, illustrated by Tony Ross. Me and Kiddo read this to each other. Action-packed, but what marks it out is the love between parent and child that leaps off the page

Someone's Mana photos by Krzanich, words by Haare Williams, editorial guidance by Witi Ihimaera. New Zealand photos that are as far from touristy LOTR schmaltz as you can get - and all the better for it. Michael Krzanich explores a more remote Aotearoa, that might not even be familiar to more urban dwellers. This beautifully produced book also includes brief poems by Haare Williams (in te reo Māori and English).

Bowie: The Illustrated Story Pat Gilbert. I picked this up just to browse the piccies, but ended up reading it cover to cover. It's a perfect intro to the life and times of Bowie.

The Illustrated Dust Jacket Martin Salisbury. A perfect coffee table read - I Ooooh-ed and Aaaah-ed over the delicious designs, and discovered the artists who made those glorious covers.

The holiday reading/watching pile.