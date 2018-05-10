Recreational non-fiction – a mid year review

I'm a pretty avid reader and mostly I love good fiction, but this year I have made a determined effort to read more non-fiction, but not just any old non-fiction - what I was after was "Recreational Non-Fiction"!

After a great deal of library exploration, and some very, VERY dry encounters with some non-fiction authors and their writing, I soon discovered that I'm particularly drawn towards non-fiction that is;

a) interesting / informative (gotta love what you're reading about, right?)

b) conversational (this is very important to me!)

c) about an individual's own explorations on a subject (it's great to go along for the ride while someone makes discoveries!), and

d) based on the natural sciences (that's just what floats my boat I guess!)

And I've been building a list this year to keep track of the "recreational non-fiction" titles that I have really loved, and here they are along with some notes on each;

These are my best titles for the year under the banner of "recreational non-fiction". Most of these titles are new releases, some are from decades ago, all are great! I do have a particular liking for the natural sciences so most of these books will be on this topic...

I love this magazine for championing and celebrating all the good things in New Zealand's natural world. Every issue is packed full of interesting scientific projects being undertaken, updates on the status of various endangered species, and how humans are impacting on the environment and what we can do about it as individuals.

This is a great periodical, full of insight, information, and learning opportunities. Stories about potentially world-changing initiatives mix with current trends in sciences, and the revolution of traditional crafts, all from around the world. Very entertaining read!

Do you like chocolate?!?! Then you're relying on the humble and, misunderstood fly - they are the only pollinator of the cacao tree! Shocking hey!? Flies have so much more to offer the environment than we realise. Have a read of this entertaining and informative book, it may change the way you view these annoying pests for good!

This is a masterpiece of recreational non-fiction! Written conversationally (like you sitting with the author at the pub over a couple of pints discussing the natural world!), hugely informative, and hilarious, this book offers a very real access point for those who don't read non-fiction or find in inaccessible. If you're interested in the natural world, here's one for you!

Another brilliant book about some of the lesser known creatures of the Earth and their own particular nuances. It's very easy to read and pretty funny, making the science really attractive and easy to digest. Great dinner party fact fodder!

the story of the seas from the coast to the deep. This book is divided up into quickfire digestible facts on all manner of issues and powers of the most abundant ecosystem on the planet. A great read for lovers of natural science.

Juli Berwald really likes jellyfish and this book proves it! Follow her story as she travels the globe learning about the state of jellies in our oceans, how they are coping with climate change, and what's leading to the huge and unpredictable super-blooms of jellies. There's so much information in this book about this underrated creature of the seas that it makes you wonder why we know so little about such a successful and abundant animal. A solid, insightful, and entertaining read and I look forward to seeing her future work.

Follow the committed souls who observe the wolf packs of Yellowstone National Park. Wolves have only recently been reintroduced to the wild in this region and careful monitoring has led to some quite simply amazing discoveries about the ecological balance of a region. But not everyone is so keen to have the wolves back and as we follow the pack that she-wolf O-Six we learn how hard it is to survive in the wild under diminishing environment and increasing threats. One of my books of the year, this one!

In this book we follow the author as she becomes increasingly enamoured with all things octopus! We get to share the experience of learning SCUBA and see first hand behind the scenes at the New England Aquarium - a facility dedicated to sea life and full of passionate and knowledgeable staff and volunteers. And throughout the narrative we think on the idea of consciousness and emotions in all life - did you know that fish dream?!?

I'll continue to add to this list as the year progresses and I have a feeling that this is only just the start of a beautiful relationship between myself and recreational non-fiction!

Kōrerorero mai - Join the conversation