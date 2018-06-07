A fiction lover’s mid-year review

2018 is screaming past at quite a rate and I have had the pleasure of filling this time with some quality reading!

I've made a list of the novels that I have enjoyed so far in 2018 and made comments on each so you can better decide whether they might be for you - my guess is that they're so good you'll want to read all of them!

There's a decent representation of my favourite authors here too - the universe smiled upon us this year for new books from amazing authors. I was particularly excited to get a hold of First Person, the latest from the great Tasmanian Richard Flanagan. He's a Booker Prize winner for his 2013 novel Narrow Road to the Deep North, and could go again with First Person, it's very VERY good!

And another great Australian author Tim Winton; I was eagerly awaiting the chance to read The Shepherd's Hut, another triumph for the doyen of Australian literary fiction.

And then there was The Free by Willy Vlautin. His economy and direct use of language, and his ability to accurately depict the struggles of everyday rural and poor America makes him one of the most exciting American authors working today, in my humble opinion, and he's producing consistently outstanding work.

And most recently I've finally gotten my hands on Macbeth by Jo Nesbo! Hogarth Shakespeare have really nailed it by engaging Nesbo to do Macbeth and it's definitely one of my highlights for the year - that and Flanagan's First Person will be hard to top!

I've also included some modern sci-fi, some new Scandi-Noir, some historical fiction from NZ, and a classic from Kurt Vonnegut - and I'll let you read about them yourself 🙂 (Please note that a number of these titles are also available in eBook or eAudiobook formats, so you've got plenty of options!)

A struggling writer gets an opportunity to ghost-write the memoir of a notorious con man in 1990s Australia but the road is a slippery one and lines become blurred as our man becomes ever deeper involved. This is arguably Richard Flanagan's greatest work to date, and he's definitely entrenched himself at the top of the heap of contemporary authors.

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/993499037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">First Person</a>

This is obviously a retelling of Shakespeare's Macbeth and what a brilliant treatment and with Jo Nesbo as an inspired choice for author. It's so obvious to me now that Macbeth was MADE for the Scandi-Noir genre treatment. It's gritty, dark, violent. Full of power, betrayal, and characters walking the fine line between sanity and madness. For this story Macbeth is head of SWAT in a dangerous and corrupt town and together with his mistress, Lady, the rags-to-riches casino entrepreneur, they embark on a powerplay to seize control of the city. But Macbeth has a sketchy past full of drug abuse and violence and as he relapses things get out of control, people get killed, lines get blurred...

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1006594037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Macbeth</a>

The doyen of Australian literary fiction has done it again with this book. It's the very real account of a young man forced by circumstance to take to the roads and outback of rural Western Australia. Such brilliant descriptive writing will have you smelling the eucalypt in the air, and hearing the crispy arid saltlands crunching underfoot. Jaxie is running and he's got a vague destination in mind - north. And he's got to survive the perils of rural Australia, criminals, and the very land that seems to want to kill him from heat, thirst or animal attack. An outstanding book from a great Australian author and written in vernacular language too!

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1007097037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">The Shepherd's Hut</a>

A set of short sci-fi stories from the author of the super popular 'Silo' Series. Hugh Howey is one of the best contemporary science fiction authors working today and these stories are thought provoking, dark, ominous, and challenging. He features some stories from the world of 'Silo' as well as stories of AI, Aliens, Virtual Worlds, and some Fantasy too. Beaut writer, beaut stories!

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1000740037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Machine Learning</a>

Another winner from one of my favourite authors writing today. It's a snapshot of everyday life in middle America amongst a group of individuals all experiencing life differently. The solo man keeping two jobs to stay afloat, the nurse who has seen too much and has a strained relationship with her mentally ill father, and there's Leroy, an injured soldier who drifts between consciousness and another place. The characters all struggle in their way to navigate life and retain their dignity and sense of self, and the authors minimalist writing style is stark and very effective at conveying they way in which real people communicate with each other. If you like the human experience warts-and-all then give this a go!

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/823711037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">The Free</a>

This story centres around an ageing singer/performer who was once a celebrated entertainer commanding full houses of societys elite. Nowadays he shuffles around suffering from the recent death of his loving wife, but then thing take a sinister turn when he's attacked in his own home by a creature of unknown origin. His world is challenged as he negotiates his way around the incident and who he once was, who he is now, and what his future holds. Supremely well written with great use of language.

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/996917037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">The Melody</a>

An outstanding addition to the world of Scandi-Noir and one of the best I've read. Solid character building, quick paced action, and interwoven plot of suspicion and intrigue, and a series of grisly crimes in rural Norway - everything you could want in a crime novel!

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/898663037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Medusa</a>

What do you do when you want to colonise another planet, say Mars for instance?!? Well you could take a leaf from the book of British colonialism and send convicts to do the hard yards before the rich and elite arrive - and that's just what America has done in this new sci-fi adventure. A small team of "dangerous" felons are recruited to build the first habitation on the red planet, what could go wrong...? A murder perhaps, and with nowhere to run it's a spacey-whodunnit! Good writing and full of wit, if you like 'The Martian' by Andy Weir or his follow up 'Artemis' then you'll get a kick out of 'One Way'!

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/993772037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">One Way</a>

A great debut from a new author that really captures the Australian Gothic story. It's the story of two young men, not boys but barely men, after a traumatic family event that sees them on a journey not of their choosing. The book describes the brutality of life in colonial Australia, the treatment of the indigenous population, and the rigourous adherence to the 'old ways' in this vastly alien and seemingly lawless world. If you like your reading to be vivid, violent, confronting, and troublesome then you'll sure like this one!

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1003834037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Only Killers and Thieves</a>

On its initial appearance it seems like another addition to the massive genre of Scandinavian crime novels, but it's much more and can stand alone as a piece of literary fiction deserving of high praise. Three young men have just served sentences for aggravated armed robbery. They are brothers, raised by the petty criminal and domestic abuser father that they committed their last crime with. On the final sons release we follow what happens next as they try to recreate some kind of normality - whatever "normality" means for each of them though is very different. Starting out I was worried that because I didn't really like any the characters my attention may sway, but that fear allayed pretty early on by the authors great descriptive writing which bares all to scene of a family torn apart by the criminal inclinations of a small representation of their larger sum. This is part 2 in the 'Made in Sweden' series, the first book being 'The Father'. Can't wait for the next one!

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/995944037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">The Sons</a>

