Edgar and Amy Turner: Picturing Canterbury

Portrait from a photograph album of Edgar Turner and his grandmother Amy (nee Skoglund) reading in the 1940s. Contributed during the 2013 Christchurch City Libraries Photo Hunt.

Share your memories of family in Canterbury. Register on Canterbury Stories.

Do you have any photographs of family in Canterbury? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

Enter the 2023 Christchurch Photo Hunt

We are running things a bit differently this year. Here is how you can contribute your images to the Photo Hunt:

Upload your photos to discoverywall.nz; Submit your photos through our online entry form.

There is no longer a process for dropping your photos at libraries. If you have photos you want to scan, you can:

Come along to a Digitise Your Photos event at selected libraries during October; Scan your photos at Auahatanga | Creativity at Tūranga or at Te Hāpua Halswell Centre. Learn more about how to access the photo scanners.

Please note that bound, framed or mounted photos are unable to be scanned at the Digitise Your Photos events. This is because the scanner feeds through photos rather than being flatbed as with some other scanners. If you would like to contribute any of these types of photos please contact us directly at librarydigitalcontent@ccc.govt.nz.

Explore local images and share your photos