Christmas is fast approaching, so why not get one step ahead this year and get crafty with us.

Come along to our gift wrapping session to spread good cheer, learn something new and get Christmas all wrapped up! Bring along your Christmas gifts (or even some practise boxes!) to wrap up in this festive session or just drop in to socialise, make connections, and practice a number of wrapping and decorating techniques with us.

What: Wrapping Around the Christmas Tree

When: Saturday 5 December, 1:30-4:30pm

Where: Auahatanga | Creativity, Level 4, Tūranga, Facilitation Space

Feel free to come and do your own thing, or learn from staff how to tie different styles of ribbon bows and try furoshiki (風呂敷) gift-wrapping with fabric. Furoshiki is the ancient Japanese art of wrapping cloth to carry, protect and present objects and treasures which dates back over 1,200 years.

Not only is furoshiki great fun to practice, it's also an eco-conscious approach to repurposing textiles and creating reusable wrappings to delight your recipients and make your Christmas gifts extra special. You can also learn how to create designer bows to take your gifting skills to the next level, if the interest hits you.

If you have gift wrap, fabrics and trimmings that you would like to use please bring them along, otherwise all necessary equipment will be available.

We look forward to wrapping around the Christmas tree with you on Saturday 5th December 1.30–4.30pm in the Facilitation Space on Auahatanga | Creativity, Level 4, Tūranga – there will also be meet-and-greeters on the Ground Floor to show you up to the venue.

