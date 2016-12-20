David Bowie : The Man Who Stole the World DVD

On 10 January 2016 David Bowie died, leaving us his last album, Blackstar. The world as we knew it changed forever.

The Man Who Stole The World DVD is a tribute to the man "who stole the world and put it in a better place", according to the narrator. The short documentary, the first to be released since his death, covers David Bowie's life and music, looking at what made his albums so ground breaking; changing people's perceptions of themselves, music and society.

I was worried, as a huge fan, that it would be corny and sensational. It isn't. This is a moving account of the man's life and incredible creativity. The DVD includes interviews with people who had a business or personal relationship with him, such as English DJ Paul Gambaccini and former NME photographer, Kevin Cummins. Some of the footage is new, and some you may have seen before.

