Curate Your Own Personal Film Festival (from the Library DVD Collection)

The Press reporter Charlie Gates wrote a fascinating article about the decline in DVD rental stores in Christchurch: Ghosts and survivors in fading DVD market. There may be fewer places to hire DVDs from, but you can still get 'em at your local library!

Because I am decidedly average at getting to the movies, the library DVD collection is there to rectify my movie fails. I watched The Last Jedi recently, re-watched the beautiful Japanese animated time-travel body swap movie Your Name, and am looking forward to watching Lady Bird and Phantom Thread.

This led me to make my own list of an imaginary Film Fest - NZ docos!

List created by Donna_R

New and recent New Zealand documentaries. Create your own NZ film festival. A Staff Pickles list.

The story of this writer, illustrator, natural historian and outdoors adventurer Sheila Natusch.

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1018931037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">No Ordinary Sheila</a>

"Every weekend come rain, hail or shine, this diverse group of amateur performers unite to terrify punters at the southern hemisphere's largest scream park, situated in a former psychiatric hospital. Director Florian Habicht reveals the transformative and paradoxically lifesaving power of belonging to a community that celebrates fear. "

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/997994037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Spookers</a>

"With humour, energy and emotion, the movie Poi e is the story of how that iconic song gave pride to generations of New Zealanders."

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/971026037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Poi E</a>

"With unique access to high-ranking candidate Helen Clark, award-winning filmmaker Gaylene Preston casts a wry eye on proceedings as the United Nations turns itself inside-out choosing a new Secretary-General."

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1004092037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">My Year With Helen</a>

The story of Formula One motor racing team originator Bruce McLaren "A fearless racing driver, a visionary and brilliant engineer".

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/993440037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">McLaren</a>

"Join members of the Christchurch Poultry, Bantam and Pigeon Club in the lead up to the NZ National Championships, as they battle history and each other in a quest for glory and for the love of their birds."

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/992147037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Pecking Order</a>

"With walkers, rafters, farmers and fishing folk, we journey the alpine to spring rivers of Canterbury. Exploring above and below the surfaces, uncovering ways through our current freshwater crisis. This lyrical documentary from New Zealand is an intimate portrait of the struggles around water – globally the most precious resource of our time. "

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1015406037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Seven Rivers Walking</a>

"After stumbling upon a bizarre “competitive endurance tickling” video online, wherein young men are paid to be tied up and tickled, reporter David Farrier reaches out to request a story from the company. "

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/963478037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Tickled</a>

"As demolition gangs reduce ruins to rubble, a dynamic group of artists, innovators and entrepreneurs are bringing life back to the streets of post-quake Christchurch, empowering the people and creating a promising future for a dynamic new city. "

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/917442037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">The Art of Recovery</a>

"These Hip-hoppers may each be almost a century young, but for Kara (94), Maynie (95) and Terri (93), the journey to the Las Vegas World Hip Hop Dance Championships is just the beginning of a life's journey. "

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/878464037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Hip Hop-eration</a>

Find New Zealand documentary films in our collection.

View Full List

Kōrerorero mai - Join the conversation.