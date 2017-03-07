Armageddon – No, not the end of the world…

"Woo-hoo," I said to my friend "Armageddon's happening 11th and 12th March, yayee!"
Inexplicably she looked worried, "But I'm not ready for the end of the world yet!"
Ooh, we are obviously talking about two different events - the one I want to go to is the Armageddon Entertainment Expo which is happening in Christchurch at the Horncastle Arena, costs $15 to get in (or $6 for children aged 5-12 years), and involves lots of fun, not the one talked about in the Book of Revelations...
The Guest list shows some great people will be there:
- Ivana Baquero, whose credits include The Shannara Chronicles, which is available from your library both on DVD and print: the first in the series is Sword of Shannara
- Ray Fisher of Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League fame
- Billy Boyd, who I loved as Pippin in The Lord of the Rings
- Miltos Yerolemou played the part of Syrio Forel in Game of Thrones, among many other film and theatre roles
- Also Chad Coleman, Deborah Watling, Christopher Smith, Veronica Taylor ...
Or try the following -
- Make your own costume
- See our photos from the 2015 and 2016 events
- Check out some sci-fi
- Take a look at the young adult collection of graphic novels
- Read about pop culture treasures at the library in our library magazine, uncover -huraina
Enjoy!