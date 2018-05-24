Armageddon is coming…next week!

This year the masses will descend on Horncastle Arena for the annual Armageddon convention on the weekend of 2-4 June. The 4th of June being, conveniently, Queen's Birthday holiday.

I myself have attended Armageddon religiously since 2012, after discovering that an actor from one of my then (still) favorite television shows would be in attendance. Last year I somewhat satiated my Tolkien obsession and obtained Pippin's [Billy Boyd's] signature on my beautifully illustrated yet dog-eared copy of 'The Lord of the Rings.' Other highlights include spending my hard-earned money on a replica Evenstar and discovering the stall that sells moonshine in hipster-ish mason-style jars. Does this still exist? Where was it last year? ;-(

Not much has changed. Still a shameless fan girl.

Because I get excited about these things, in preparation I will be wading through several of my favourite Armageddon-worthy television shows over the coming weekends: check out our catalogue for inspiration, and for my top picks.

And if you have a lot of time on your hands...check out these books:

George Martin's epic fantasy is intimidating to say the least, but well worth the time. Pick it up now and you just might get through it before the long-awaited Season 8 is released.

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/182557037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">A Game of Thrones</a>

Ah, Dean and Sam. Sam and Dean. The excellent chemistry between the two lead actors carried me through a whooping 13 seasons of the TV show, but this fan-fiction is helping with my withdrawals somewhat.

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/862302037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Supernatural</a>

Who doesn't love a good dress up...and the chance to upstage all the other Armageddon-goers.

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/951450037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Epic Cosplay Costumes</a>

Star Trek 101. Visually stunning effort by DK. If not the most comprehensive of guides, a great intro to the world of Star Trek for budding fans!

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/782923037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Star Trek</a>

For those of you who haven't had the pleasure of attending an Armageddon convention before, here is some of what you've been missing out on:

Youth Week events at Shirley Library

For all you gamers and budding artists out there, in honour of Youth Week we are putting on some exciting events at Shirley Library. Come along to our Playstation Tournament this Friday to WIN great prizes, and get in on this Drawing and Visual Storytelling Workshop, hosted by comic illustrator/fantasy artist Ryan Green, this Saturday.

So back to Armageddon. I'll be there, rubbing shoulders with the sweaty rabble and hoping for a glimpse of a certain someone who may have rubbed shoulders with a certain Jon Snow.

Will you be dressing up this year? See you there 🙂

Kōrerorero mai - Join the conversation