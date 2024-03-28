BorrowBox presents: An evening with Kate Morton, 9pm Tuesday 9 April

by

Join BorrowBox for a FREE online event with international sensation Kate Morton. Discussing her writing process and greatest inspirations, with an opportunity to ask your own questions live – this event is open to everyone, and not to be missed!

Join us on Tuesday 9th April at 9pm

Register for the event

More about Kate Morton

Find books by Kate Morton in our collection

More about the audiobook platform BorrowBox

BorrowBox is an easy to use eAudiobook platform with downloadable MP3 fiction and nonfiction eAudiobooks for adults, young adults and children. There is a wide selection of titles including lots of Australian and New Zealand titles

