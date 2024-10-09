Podcast – Geneva Conventions at 75

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from New Zealand specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.
12 August 2024 marked 75 years since the 1949 Geneva Conventions came into force. Ratified by every country in the world, the Conventions provide standards for the treatment of soldiers, prisoners and civilians during armed conflict.
Guests Sally Angelson and Avanthi Kalansooriya (National Centre for Peace and Conflict Studies) and Marnie Lloydd (Te Herenga Waka Victoria University) insert this critical international humanitarian law into its historic and political context, talking us through its successes and also its shortcomings.
This show first aired on Canterbury's Plains FM, made with the assistance of NZ On Air.
Transcript
Find more
- The Geneva Conventions and their Commentaries ICRC (International Committee of the Red Cross)
- 75th anniversary of the Geneva Conventions
- Find articles about Geneva Conventions (access with your library card & password / PIN)
- Find resources about war crimes in the library collection
More about Speak up - Kōrerotia
- Speak up - Kōrerotia on Facebook
- Contact the host of the show via speakupkorerotia@gmail.com.
