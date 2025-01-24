Bug of the Year 2025

Like many people, I am not overly fond of bugs. Though I respect that they have their place in the ecosystem I do struggle to think of them fondly. But though they may be small they are mighty. Did you know that as large as we are compared to bugs, terrestrial arthropods (a category that includes spiders, flies and many insects) and annelids (worms and leeches etc) vastly outweigh the human species in terms of biomass? We like to imagine that we're top dog on planet Earth but we are not by numbers and definitely not by weight.

So maybe it's time to consider our small neighbours as more than just a nuisance or an object of fear. Certainly The Entomological Society of New Zealand is keen for us to take another look at bugs, particular those native to Aotearoa as they once again invite us to vote for Bug of the Year.

This year 21 nominee species have been selected and then run the gamut from the easily recognisable (Rango pango - NZ Blue Blow Fly) to the outlandish looking (Giant springtail) and while there are many insects represented, spiders and slugs are also in the running. This is not just a race for those with 6 legs!

What species you choose is, of course, up to you but here are some of my picks with my incredibly unscientific reasons for choosing them.

Putoko ropiropi - Gherkin slug: It geninely does look just like a gherkin! I love gherkins. I wouldn't put this one in a sandwich but I think it's kind of cute. And its te reo name is super fun to say (I did say these reasons would be unscientific).

Ātaka - Exquisite Olearia Owlet: If I looked this amazing, I'd demand people refer to me as "Exquisite" too. That is such a power move. Exquisite is giving fun camo-print. For when you want to blend in but also stand out. I feel like Exquisite would potentially be friends with me but only after I've had a mani-pedi. She has standards.

Gravel maggot Smeagol climoi: At entirely the other end of the scale, Smeagol-guy would absolutely be thrilled to have me as a friend because... well, with a name like Gravel maggot (which was maybe a nickname they picked up during a particularly rowdy rugby team road trip to Wānaka) they're not going to be too fussy. About anything. Bless 'im.

Giant springtail Holocanthella spp.: How impressive to be a giant of your species at a whopping 17mm long. It must have something to do with their big personality. If Keith Flint from Prodigy (RIP) had been a wee bug he'd have been this one. This thing's whole body is a spiky punk hairdo. Also, there's evidence to suggest they might "defensively bleed" to deter predators. That's punk AS.

In addition to the opportunity to vote for one of these absolute legends (entries are open until 17 February and you can vote for up to 3 nominees) there's a poetry competition you can enter and downloadable colouring in sheets for each nominated species. If you choose to unleash your creative colouring energies in the direction of the Giant springtail and share your entry on social media (Instagram, BlueSky, or Mastodon) with the hashtag #TeamGiantSpringtail you could win a free Giant springtail photo print (closing date - 14 February).

You are also invited to donate to support Bug of the Year.

More bug stuff