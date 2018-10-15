Changing the tyre: Christchurch Photo Hunt 2018

October is Photo Hunt month at Christchurch City Libraries. We invite you to share any of your photos and help grow the city's photographic archive. All entries must be received by 31 October.

Christchurch City Libraries has produced a set of four postcards promoting the competition which are available from your local library. Each week during October we'll be featuring one of the postcard images on our blog.

Changing a flat tyre on the way to Hanmer Springs on holiday with our grandmother Lillian Marker [on right] and a friend.

Date: early 1960s

Winning entry for a collection in the 2015 Christchurch City Libraries Photo Hunt by Flora Marker.

About Photo Hunt

Share your photos and help us to create a true picture of our city’s rich history. Anyone can contribute.

Kōrerorero mai - Join the conversation