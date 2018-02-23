Charles Nicholas Oates and his motor-car: Picturing Canterbury

Charles Nicholas Oates (1853?-1938) and his motor-car [1901].

"The passengers are Mr P Denton, Mr N. Oates and two of his children". Mr Oates owned Zealandia Cycle Works, which later became Oates & Lowry & Co. He imported this car into New Zealand. It was a "small-type, fitted with solid tyres, and driven by the Benz system", The Canterbury Times, 5 June 1901, p. 24-25 (see our newspaper holdings page for information on where to access this issue). This article also lists the seven motor vehicles in Canterbury in 1901. See also The veteran years of New Zealand motoring by Pam MacLean & Brian Joyce.

