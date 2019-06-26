Come to Lyttelton for Ka Awatea – A Celebration of Matariki, and Winter Wanderland

Matariki is at the heart of Lyttelton’s week-long winter celebration. Led by local hapu Ngāti Wheke, there is a range of events touching on Matariki themes of connection, renewal, tradition and community. All events are free and everyone is welcome and encouraged to come along.

LYTTELTON LIBRARY

Wednesday 26 June 6.30pm to 7.30pm Lyttelton Library Winter stories and hot chocolate

When the sun has gone down, join us at the library for a fun session of stories, songs and rhymes followed by crafts and hot chocolate. Pyjamas and teddies optional but very welcome

WINDOW WANDERLAND

Sunday 23 June to Sunday 30 June: Wunderkammer – Windows of Curiosity, oddity and theatrical invention

Local artists have been commandeering Lyttelton windows as Wunderkammer style curiosities. Keep an eye out for exotic displays, performances and curious installations around town.

View the Wunderkammer catalogue [PDF]. At Lyttelton Library on the corner of London and Canterbury Street, Jo Drysdall's work Stained Glass will be illuminated after dark. Feathered locals explore a cabinet of curiosities and find treasures to their liking.

KA AWATEA INCLUDES:

Wednesday 26 to Friday 28 June 11.30am to 2pm

Share kōrero, kai and even have a go at traditional carving with Caine Tauwhare, Whakaraupo Carving School tutor, and weaving with Toni Rowe. Lyttelton Museum site, London Street

Friday 28 June 6pm to 8.30pm Youth Event. Sponsored by LPC, at The Grassy and skate park

Samba band workshop and parade from school at 6pm, followed by DJ’s, Pedal Mania and pizza from community garden pizza oven (fundraiser for Year 8 camp).

Saturday 29 June 6.30 to 9pm Dance and supper at Trinity Hall

Bill Baritompa will teach the dances. He is an experienced caller of barn and bush dances. It is easy and fun for all ages. Bush Telegraph is a Kiwi Bush Band: Heather Mitchell, Claire Weyland, Sue Allen, John Allen and Geoff Anders. Bring a plate for a shared supper.

Saturday night at LAF 29 June

6 - 7pm LAF Dance and drama student performances.

7 – 8.30pm Lyttelton Youth Group Dance Party

Sunday 30 June 4pm to 7pm Ngāti Wheke - Matariki Celebration at LAF

Education, celebration, creativity, kai and visual performance.

View the Wunderkammer catalogue [PDF].

Window Wanderland See the map of windows in Lyttelton.