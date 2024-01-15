Discover Canterbury: Can you help us identify this shopkeeper?

Do you recognise the woman or shop in this series of images? If so, please let us know!

Fine Arts student Hamish Thompson captured a series of images of Christchurch shopkeepers in 1977. Many have been identified, however this woman remains a mystery, as does the shop in which she worked. Perhaps you remember shopping in this store? Or maybe you were friends with this young lady? We would love to hear from anyone that can point us in the right direction.

These image came to Canterbury Stories as a community contribution.

Do you have any photograph of shopkeepers in Christchurch? If so, we would love for you to contribute to our collection!

Discover Canterbury

Discover Canterbury is a fortnightly blog post promoting beautiful, interesting, weird, and wonderful digital content from our Canterbury Stories and Discovery Wall collections.
