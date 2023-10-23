Discover Canterbury: School Memories

School is a significant part of everyone’s life. Most of us spend thirteen years at school and will undoubtedly have some unforgettable memories during that time - good or bad. Some thrive in school whereas others cannot wait to leave to pursue other endeavours such as some sort of higher education (university/polytechnic or an apprenticeship) or going straight into the workforce or even embarking on an OE.

I can still remember key memories during my time in school, from playing knucklebones in the library when it was wet at Elmwood Normal School to doing the dreaded beep test during P.E. at Christchurch Girls’ High School. I can also thank my high school education or more specifically my Classical Studies teacher for installing in me my love for history and heritage and making me realise I could pursue it as a career.

Whether school was a highlight or lowlight in your life, it would have helped shape the person you are today. It certainly did for me.

Have a look at these school portraits from over the years.

Christchurch Photo Hunt 2023

Christchurch City Libraries is holding its annual Photo Hunt from 1 October to 31 October. The theme for this year is Our Stories of Living and Learning.

How to enter:

We are running things a bit differently this year. Here is how you can contribute your images to the Photo Hunt:

Upload your photos to discoverywall.nz; Submit your photos through our online entry form.

There is no longer a process for dropping your photos at libraries. If you have photos you want to scan, you can:

Come along to a Digitise Your Photos event at selected libraries during October; Scan your photos at Auahatanga | Creativity at Tūranga or at Te Hāpua Halswell Centre. Learn more about how to access the photo scanners.

Please note that bound, framed or mounted photos are unable to be scanned at the Digitise Your Photos events. This is because the scanner feeds through photos rather than being flatbed as with some other scanners. If you would like to contribute any of these types of photos please contact us directly at librarydigitalcontent@ccc.govt.nz.

