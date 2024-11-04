Discover Canterbury: Millbrook Reserve – a hidden gem

Have you been to the Millbrook Reserve? It was opened in 1924 and it is located just over the river from Little Hagley Park. I believe it is one of Christchurch's hidden gems.

On Canterbury Stories, we are lucky enough to have photographs from when it was open in the 1920s.

 

Do you have any photographs of Millbrook Reserves or other parks/reserves? You can contribute to our collection via the Discovery Wall website.

