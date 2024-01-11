Dorothy and Wallingford Chan: Picturing Canterbury

Studio portrait of Dorothy and Wallingford Chan. Possibly about 1930 to 1940.

From a collection of photographs belonging to Raymond Lew and used to illustrate his publication My Father From Canton: A Poll Tax Payer’s Story.

