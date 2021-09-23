Ferro the Newfoundland at Northlands Mall: Picturing Canterbury

Boon Sagin from Singapore enjoys a ride in a cart pulled by Newfoundland, Ferro, at Northlands Mall. Norman Ryan is giving Ferro a hug. Also pictured is owner, Matthias Damm who is raising money for Telethon 1985.

