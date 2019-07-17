The Government Life Building in Cathedral Square was opened 55 years ago on the 17th July 1964. It replaced an older Government Life Insurance Building and the Embassy Theatre (formerly the Grand Theatre).

The building was considered to be Christchurch's first glass skyscraper, and was criticised for not fitting in with the tone of the Square. Despite this, it actually was the first of the glass filled building developments that replaced older buildings around Cathedral Square that eventually included the BNZ building and the Colonial Building.

The rooftop digital clock and temperature reading became a familiar and relied upon part of the Square. This was turned on with the push of a button on the opening day.

The site where the Government Life Building stood is currently being redeveloped for Te Pae Christchurch, Convention and Exhibition Centre.

