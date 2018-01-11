Into each life (and city) some rain must fall

The current summer deluge is a) disastrous for your hair, b) a good reason to get your winter gumboots out of storage and c) an excellent excuse to watch Singin' in the rain for, oh, the millionth time.

But rain does bring slightly more serious consequences as well, like surface flooding, leaking rooves, and inundated waterways.

So here are some tips and great resources on how to deal with the literal fallout when the heavens open.

And while it may seem counterintuitive, in some areas, like Banks Peninsula, water conservation is important during heavy rain due to water quality at reservoirs being affected.

A recent development in the central city has been the installation of rain gardens, which help filter excess rainwater, helping to keep the Avon River clean from contaminants.

For more on conservation and water quality see our page about Water



