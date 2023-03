It's not called The Garden City for nothing.

Try this month's quiz on local parks and gardens. When was the Margaret Mahy Playground opened? 22 Dec 2015 1 Jan 2016 5 Dec 202 11 Nov 2012 Where are the off-leash dog parks in Ōtautahi Christchurch? Radley Park The Groynes Dog Park Styx Mill Conservation reserve Dog Park Halswell Quarry Park All of the above In which Ōtautahi park is the Memorial to the 19th Infantry Battalion and Armoured Regiment? Godley Head Farm Park Rauora Park South Hagley Park Victoria Park Where is the Oi Manawa Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial? On both sides of the river downstream from the Montreal Street bridge In Hagley Park In South Hagley Park In Cathedral Square What did "Market Square" change its name to in 1901? Cathedral Square Victoria Square Latimer Square Hagley Park Where is there a scented garden in Ōtautahi Christchurch? Abberley Park Porritt Park South Hagley Park Woodham Park Which Christchurch City Libraries website would you use to find information on organisations such as the Canterbury Community Gardens Association? CINCH DigitalNZ ECan Facebook Which of these are common noxious weeds in Ōtautahi Christchurch? Old Man's Beard Nassella Tussock Moth plant Banana passionfruit All of the above The Travis Wetlands is home to over half of the local population of which native bird? Pukeko Fantail / Pīwakawaka Tūī / Kōkō Kererū / Kukupa / NZ wood pigeon Christchurch City Council has developed an Urban forest plan. Urban trees are a key tool to help us meet the challenge of our climate and ecological emergency. When does the draft plan close for consultation? 31 Dec 2023 31 Jan 2024 6 Mar 2023 15 Apr 2024

