Kate Dewes and Harold Evans with ICJ verdict: Picturing Canterbury

by
Kate Dewes and Harold Evans with ICJ verdict. In copyright. CCL-DisSec-170.

Kate Dewes showing Harold Evans a fax from Robert Green announcing the judgment on nuclear weapons by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

