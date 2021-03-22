Listen in! Popular Series available as eAudiobooks

When you’ve read a book that you enjoy, there is always the hope that there will be a sequel. Hope then turns to whether there will be a trilogy. Then who knows, a full series or prequel series. And… you get the picture. But what if you enjoy listening to audiobooks, and fancy starting right at the beginning of a well-established character’s story arc? Or entering a new and exciting world from various vantage points? I have a few suggestions for you.

When it comes to historical fiction, Bernard Cornwell has quite a pedigree. He has covered many historical periods, with a variety of real and imagined protagonists that have explored battles and events that actually took place. Richard Sharpe is one of his most endearing and complex creations and to date he has featured in 21 novels. These novels cover the time just before, after and mainly during the Napoleonic Wars (1803-15), culminating in the closely fought Battle of Waterloo. This list of titles includes the main event of the book mentioned. To say any more about each title would give too much away about Sharpe’s own journey. Browse the eAudiobooks of the Sharpe series:

Sharpe's Tiger (1997) - The Siege of Seringapatam, 1799 Sharpe's Triumph (1998) - The Battle of Assaye, September 1803 Sharpe's Fortress (1999) - The Siege of Gawilghur, December 1803 Sharpe's Trafalgar (2000) - The Battle of Trafalgar, 21 October 1805 Sharpe's Prey (2001) - Richard Sharpe and the Expedition to Copenhagen, 1807 Sharpe's Rifles (1988) - The French Invasion of Galicia, January 1809 Sharpe's Havoc (2003) - Richard Sharpe and the Campaign in Northern Portugal, Spring 1809 Sharpe's Eagle (1981) - The Talavera Campaign, July 1809 Sharpe's Gold (1981) - The Destruction of Almeida, August 1810 Sharpe's Escape (2004) - The Bussaco Campaign, 1810 Sharpe's Fury (2006) - The Battle of Barrosa, March 1811 Sharpe's Battle (1995) - The Battle of Fuentes De Oñoro, May 1811 Sharpe's Company (1982) - The Siege of Badajoz, January to April 1812 Sharpe's Sword (1983) - The Salamanca Campaign, June and July 1812 Sharpe's Enemy (1984) - The Defence of Portugal, Christmas 1812 Sharpe's Honour (1985) - The Vitoria Campaign, February to June 1813 Sharpe's Regiment (1986) - The Invasion of France, June to November 1813 Sharpe's Siege (1987) - The Winter Campaign, 1814 Sharpe's Revenge (1989) - The Peace of 1814 Sharpe's Waterloo (1990) - The Waterloo Campaign, 15--18 June 1815 Sharpe's Devil (1992) - Napoleon and South America, 1820-1821

Crime

There are a number of other popular series available as audiobooks. If it is crime you are after, we have that covered with all 12 audiobooks in the ‘Harry Hole’ series of detective novels by Jo Nesbø.

Urban Fantasy

For fans of urban fantasy, we have the first three titles in the ‘Rivers Of London’ series by Ben Aaronovich.

Romance

We also have all five audiobooks in the romantic ‘Rock Kiss’ series by Nalini Singh.

Fantasy

And for those that fancy a real challenge, we have the entire ‘Discworld’ fantasy series of novels by Terry Pratchett available as audiobooks. That is 41 titles in total. Happy listening!

Ashley Horton

The Library at Te Hāpua: Halswell Centre