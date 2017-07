We are pleased to introduce you to the latest member of the OverDrive family, Libby. Libby is a brand new, easy to use app for OverDrive eBooks and eAudioBooks.

Get Libby for Android, iOS and Windows.

Libby isn't replacing the OverDrive app, so if you’re a current user of the OverDrive app you can keep on using it. But if you are a new user — or a current OverDrive app user interested in a new reading experience — give Libby a try.

Get help with the Libby app [PDF]

Kōrerorero mai - Join the conversation.