Market stalls in Cathedral Square: Picturing Canterbury

Clothing and accessory market stalls in Cathedral Square outside the Former Chief Post Office Building. David Ayling took photographs around the Central City on the 3rd of February 2011. He recorded a recovering central city unaware of the events of February 22 2011 that would shortly occur and dramatically change everything.

